Kansas City Today

Prairie Village heats up over affordable housing

Published December 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Prairie Village is considering updating its zoning laws to help create more affordable options and encourage diversity in a city short on both. But the proposed changes are drawing vocal opposition from some residents.

In Prairie Village, nearly 95% of residents are white, and many renters in this Johnson County suburb are spending more than 30% of their incomes on rent.

An ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor of Prairie Village has submitted recommendations that aim to create more affordable housing and boost diversity in the city. Among other things, the plan would allow more multi-unit buildings in areas zoned for multi-family housing. But not all Prairie Village residents are happy about that.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Prairie Village Councilman Ian Graves, Prairie Village United's Dan Schoepf, and Prairie Village for All's Danny Terreros about the plan.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
