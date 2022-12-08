Prairie Village heats up over affordable housing

In Prairie Village, nearly 95% of residents are white, and many renters in this Johnson County suburb are spending more than 30% of their incomes on rent.

An ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor of Prairie Village has submitted recommendations that aim to create more affordable housing and boost diversity in the city. Among other things, the plan would allow more multi-unit buildings in areas zoned for multi-family housing. But not all Prairie Village residents are happy about that.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Prairie Village Councilman Ian Graves, Prairie Village United's Dan Schoepf, and Prairie Village for All's Danny Terreros about the plan.

