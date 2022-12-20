© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's new police chief

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners named a longtime department veteran as the new KCPD chief of police: Major Stacey Graves. However, the selection process was criticized by many in the community, including Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Urban League.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners last week selected a new KCPD chief. Stacey Graves has been with the Kansas City Police Department for over 25 years and served as the acting deputy chief before swearing in to her new position. She is also the first woman to hold a permanent position as leader of the KCPD.

But her selection does come with plenty of controversy. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and Kansas City Defender founder Ryan Sorrell about Graves' hiring and how the community is reacting.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
