Kansas City's new police chief

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners last week selected a new KCPD chief. Stacey Graves has been with the Kansas City Police Department for over 25 years and served as the acting deputy chief before swearing in to her new position. She is also the first woman to hold a permanent position as leader of the KCPD.

But her selection does come with plenty of controversy. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and Kansas City Defender founder Ryan Sorrell about Graves' hiring and how the community is reacting.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.