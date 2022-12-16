© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Stacey Graves sworn in as Kansas City's new police chief

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST
Stacey Graves, formerly acting deputy chief in the Kansas City Police Department, was chosen among three finalists for the job.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners selected Stacey Graves, a 25-year veteran of the department, as the next police chief of the KCPD. But some community members remain critical of the hiring process.

Stacey Graves, who most recently served as acting deputy director of the Kansas City Police Department, has been sworn in as the department's next police chief. She was unanimously chosen by the Board of Police Commissioners for the top position during a closed door meeting Thursday.

Graves has served with the department for more than 25 years and will be the city's first female police chief to serve in a non-interim capacity.

However, the hiring process used by the Board of Police Commissioners was highly criticized due to a lack of transparency and input from the public — only one public meeting was held with the three finalists before the board made their decision. And the city has not hired an outside candidate for police chief in almost five decades.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date that he was opposed to closed-door meetings used in the hiring process. But he said Graves was the best choice of the candidates, and believes she can hit the ground running to address the city’s violent crime problem.

 “We all were interested in at least new ideas, new voices, it was our view ultimately that Stacey Graves, although an internal candidate, did present a lot of those change ideas that could help Kansas City long term," Lucas said.

Ryan Sorrell, founder of the Kansas City Defender, said that the hiring of Graves is an "indictment" of the department.

“That means that she’s been there in positions of authority for the former regimes and did nothing to speak out against the blatant and pernicious racism, the violent misogyny, the coverups," Sorrell said.

