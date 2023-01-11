A new life at Lotus Care House

Lotus Care House, near 31st Street and Linwood Boulevard, provides shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness. As KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports, it’s Kansas City’s only “housing-first” option to guide chronically homeless people back to permanent housing.

In many rural towns, local hospitals are community fixtures. When they close, the entire community feels the ripple effects, and access to critical health care is put in jeopardy. For the Midwest Newsroom, Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports on how this is playing out in one rural Missouri town.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.