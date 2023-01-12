The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.

The Ogallala Aquifer provides water for many people across the high plains of Kansas, but years of high-intensity crop irrigation have caused the water level to drop. The Kansas News Service's David Condos reports on one region's plan to save water and stem an already devastating drought.

