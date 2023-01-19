© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why are eggs so expensive right now?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Customers are paying more at the grocery store for a number of items, but one item is seeing a bigger spike than anything else: Eggs. Plus: Kansans with long COVID struggle to find remedies in one of the only states without dedicated treatment centers.

December's egg prices were up almost 60% compared to prices the same time last year. What caused this staple ingredient to become so expensive? Harvest Public Media's Kendall Crawford explains what's behind the surge in prices.

Many people across the country continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 long after their initial infection. This phenomenon has prompted the opening of long COVID centers throughout the country, with the sole purpose of treating the puzzling ailment. The Kansas News Service's Samantha Horton reports on why Kansas is one of only two states without such a center.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

