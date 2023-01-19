Why are eggs so expensive right now?

December's egg prices were up almost 60% compared to prices the same time last year. What caused this staple ingredient to become so expensive? Harvest Public Media's Kendall Crawford explains what's behind the surge in prices.

Many people across the country continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 long after their initial infection. This phenomenon has prompted the opening of long COVID centers throughout the country, with the sole purpose of treating the puzzling ailment. The Kansas News Service's Samantha Horton reports on why Kansas is one of only two states without such a center.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.