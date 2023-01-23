© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Missouri's GOP governor finds support for budget plan — from Democrats

By Brian Ellison,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s budget proposals are attracting some surprising support — from Missouri Democrats. We’ll find out why and get a Democratic take on the legislative year ahead.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State Address last week. He didn't call for massive new tax cuts or mention critical race theory or drag shows or transgender athletes. Instead, the Republican governor laid out his plans for the state budget and Missouri's record-setting $6 billion surplus, which includes improvements to Interstate 70 and major new investments in education.

It's unclear how Parson’s fellow Republicans will respond to his plans to spend on infrastructure and save for the future, But one group is making its support clear: Democrats. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo about his take on the governor's plans.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Mike ParsonMissouri BudgetMissouri Democratic PartyMissouri GOPInterstate 70Education funding
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content