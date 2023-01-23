Missouri's GOP governor finds support for budget plan — from Democrats

Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State Address last week. He didn't call for massive new tax cuts or mention critical race theory or drag shows or transgender athletes. Instead, the Republican governor laid out his plans for the state budget and Missouri's record-setting $6 billion surplus, which includes improvements to Interstate 70 and major new investments in education.

It's unclear how Parson’s fellow Republicans will respond to his plans to spend on infrastructure and save for the future, But one group is making its support clear: Democrats. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo about his take on the governor's plans.

