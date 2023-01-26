Days without heat at the Gladstone Court Apartments

After a fire knocked out utilities at the Gladstone Court Apartments in northeast Kansas City, tenants were forced to brave freezing temperatures over the weekend. The building's landlord, Parker Webb, also happens to be a board member of reStart, a local social services nonprofit.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Carlos Moreno and Savannah Hawley about what happened, the larger problems with the building's conditions, and why residents' woes aren't over yet.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.