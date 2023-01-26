© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Days without heat at the Gladstone Court Apartments

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Dozens of tenants in a Kansas City apartment building were left without heat and electricity for days, while freezing temperatures took hold of the city. Even after the utilities were restored, residents blame an absentee landlord for the building's poor living conditions.

After a fire knocked out utilities at the Gladstone Court Apartments in northeast Kansas City, tenants were forced to brave freezing temperatures over the weekend. The building's landlord, Parker Webb, also happens to be a board member of reStart, a local social services nonprofit.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Carlos Moreno and Savannah Hawley about what happened, the larger problems with the building's conditions, and why residents' woes aren't over yet.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Missouri Health DepartmentKansas City Fire DepartmenthomelessnessHousing
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content