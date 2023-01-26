Days without heat at the Gladstone Court Apartments
Dozens of tenants in a Kansas City apartment building were left without heat and electricity for days, while freezing temperatures took hold of the city. Even after the utilities were restored, residents blame an absentee landlord for the building's poor living conditions.
After a fire knocked out utilities at the Gladstone Court Apartments in northeast Kansas City, tenants were forced to brave freezing temperatures over the weekend. The building's landlord, Parker Webb, also happens to be a board member of reStart, a local social services nonprofit.
KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Carlos Moreno and Savannah Hawley about what happened, the larger problems with the building's conditions, and why residents' woes aren't over yet.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate