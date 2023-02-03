What's next for Kansas after the Keystone Pipeline spill?

In December, 600,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline, onto Kansas farmland, and into nearby waterways. The pipeline's operator says it's cleaned almost 90% of the spill, but life for locals will be impacted for years. The Kansas New Service's Celia Llopis-Jepsen spoke with residents of Washington County to find out what life has been like since the spill.

