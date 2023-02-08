Missouri dispensaries are selling a whole lot of recreational marijuana

Marijuana dispensaries around Kansas City opened their doors to a sudden rush of customers last Friday, the first day to purchase legal weed in Missouri. KCUR's Carlos Moreno talked with Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin about how dispensaries in Kansas City have been keeping up with this new demand, and why customers are so excited to line up for their first purchases.

Chiefs Kingdom might have a bigger reach than anyone thought. In south Philadelphia, Big Charlie’s Saloon has long preferred Kansas City's red and gold over the Eagles’ usual green and white. The Chiefs bar was expecting a huge turnout for the Super Bowl, but the business later announced it will actually stay closed the night of the big game. Cory Sharber with WHYY in Philadelphia has more on Big Charlie's long legacy and the owner’s decision to stay closed.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.