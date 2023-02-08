© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri dispensaries are selling a whole lot of recreational marijuana

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are now able to sell recreational cannabis, and they're seeing more demand than ever before. Plus: Kansas City Chiefs fans in Philadelphia always have a home at Big Charlie's Saloon — except during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Marijuana dispensaries around Kansas City opened their doors to a sudden rush of customers last Friday, the first day to purchase legal weed in Missouri. KCUR's Carlos Moreno talked with Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin about how dispensaries in Kansas City have been keeping up with this new demand, and why customers are so excited to line up for their first purchases.

Chiefs Kingdom might have a bigger reach than anyone thought. In south Philadelphia, Big Charlie’s Saloon has long preferred Kansas City's red and gold over the Eagles’ usual green and white. The Chiefs bar was expecting a huge turnout for the Super Bowl, but the business later announced it will actually stay closed the night of the big game. Cory Sharber with WHYY in Philadelphia has more on Big Charlie's long legacy and the owner’s decision to stay closed.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

