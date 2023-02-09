No Super Bowl is complete without 'The Sodfather' of Kansas City

George Toma started groundskeeping for the Chiefs in 1963, their first year in Kansas City. Having worked for the Super Bowl every single year, including this weekend's in Arizona, Toma has planted a legacy for groundskeepers across the country. KCUR's Greg Echlin has his story.

This weekend's Super Bowl will make history when both the Chiefs and Eagles start with a Black quarterback. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to fulfill a dream that many have been waiting years to see. A. Martinez of NPR's Morning Edition spoke with sportswriter Jason Reid about the history of Black football players in the NFL and what this moment means for the sport going forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.