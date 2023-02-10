© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City will be watching as the Chiefs take the field in this weekend's Super Bowl. What is the energy like on the ground in Arizona, and what should fans expect out of the team? Plus: A Kansas organization is spending $20 million on Super Bowl commercials as part of a campaign to "rebrand" Jesus.

With mere days until the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the energy is high in Glendale, Arizona. KCUR's Sam Zeff talks with sports reporter Greg Echlin about what to expect from the Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

An Overland Park foundation has spent $20 million in advertising during the coveted Super Bowl commercial lineup. Its goal? To rebrand Jesus as just as human as the rest of us. KCUR's Peggy Lowe has the story behind the "He Gets Us" campaign.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City ChiefsKansas CityPatrick MahomesSuper Bowlfootballsports
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
