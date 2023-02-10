What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

With mere days until the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the energy is high in Glendale, Arizona. KCUR's Sam Zeff talks with sports reporter Greg Echlin about what to expect from the Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

An Overland Park foundation has spent $20 million in advertising during the coveted Super Bowl commercial lineup. Its goal? To rebrand Jesus as just as human as the rest of us. KCUR's Peggy Lowe has the story behind the "He Gets Us" campaign.

