Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-25, last night in Glendale, Arizona, after battling back from a halftime deficit and a scary second-quarter hit on Patrick Mahomes' already-injured ankle. With just seconds left in the game, a 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker sealed the deal.

Soon after, thousands of Kansas Citians spilled onto the streets of Westport, Power and Light and neighborhoods across the city, as officials began planning a victory parade just a few days away. KCUR's Greg Echlin, Carlos Moreno, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Frank Morris contributed reporting from Arizona and Kansas City.

