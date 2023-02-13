© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl!

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, pulling out a thrilling last-second defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned MVP once again, as Chiefs fans took over the streets of the city to celebrate. A victory parade is being planned for Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-25, last night in Glendale, Arizona, after battling back from a halftime deficit and a scary second-quarter hit on Patrick Mahomes' already-injured ankle. With just seconds left in the game, a 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker sealed the deal.

Soon after, thousands of Kansas Citians spilled onto the streets of Westport, Power and Light and neighborhoods across the city, as officials began planning a victory parade just a few days away. KCUR's Greg Echlin, Carlos Moreno, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Frank Morris contributed reporting from Arizona and Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
