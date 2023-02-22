'Cult' behavior at a Kansas City teen addiction program

When teenagers and young adults in Missouri and Kansas struggle with addiction and alcohol abuse, some turn to “enthusiastic sobriety” programs. The outpatient groups are based on the idea that substance abuse treatment has to be fun and feel good for it to stick. But as KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, some former group members say the programs pushed them in reckless and illegal behavior.

In Kansas, lawmakers are considering a "foster care bill of rights" that would put protections for foster children and parents into law. Kansas News Service criminal justice and social services reporter Blaise Mesa talked to KCUR’s Steve Kraske on Up To Date about what the bill would do and its odds of passing.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.