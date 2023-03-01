Kansas City's new airport is finally open

Kansas City's new airport terminal has officially opened to the public, with the inaugural flight arriving from Chicago early Tuesday morning — and many more following. KCUR's Frank Morris was there as the first passengers arrived and he spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about how the big day went.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner saw some of her political support collapse last week when a man who repeatedly violated house arrest seriously injured a teenage athlete. She’s now facing an effort from Missouri’s attorney general to remove her from office. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum looks at why the outcome of the judicial bid to oust Gardner could have larger implications than just whether she stays in office.

