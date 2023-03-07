Remembering Kansas City jazz legend Ida McBeth

Recreational marijuana has been available in Missouri for about a month. That’s after voters approved the expansion last year. Today, Oklahomans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in their state. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports on how the results in Missouri could inform what will happen in Oklahoma.

Ida McBeth was known for her captivating stage presence and deep, commanding voice. She was a mentor and role model for younger generations of Black women coming up in the Kansas City jazz scene. KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down to talk with director of the Marr Sound Archives Chuck Haddix and renowned Kansas City singer Millie Edwards on Up To Date to remember and celebrate her life and legacy.

