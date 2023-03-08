© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How is Missouri's legal weed industry going so far?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri started selling recreational marijuana about a month ago, and experts say the state’s relatively low prices and taxes have already created a “canna-tourism” industry. Plus: One of the best women in college basketball right now is from tiny Green City, Missouri, and she’s determined to push her Central Missouri Jennies deep into the NCAA Division 2 tournament.

Missouri’s recent legalization of recreational, adult-use marijuana has opened new opportunities for more people to buy from dispensaries and created a booming "canna-tourism" industry, bringing in customers from neighboring states and even further. Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR’s general assignment reporter Carlos Moreno to discuss how the first month of sales went and what is coming next.

Green City, Missouri, used to be known for its small airport, named after an icon of American cinema who owned a cattle ranch there. Now the town of about 700 is known as the hometown of one of the country’s best women’s college basketball players. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

