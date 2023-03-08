How is Missouri's legal weed industry going so far?

Missouri’s recent legalization of recreational, adult-use marijuana has opened new opportunities for more people to buy from dispensaries and created a booming "canna-tourism" industry, bringing in customers from neighboring states and even further. Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR’s general assignment reporter Carlos Moreno to discuss how the first month of sales went and what is coming next.

Green City, Missouri, used to be known for its small airport, named after an icon of American cinema who owned a cattle ranch there. Now the town of about 700 is known as the hometown of one of the country’s best women’s college basketball players. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

