Magic MO-shrooms

Despite the closing of its bar, coffee shop and record store in Strawberry Hill, Manor Records isn't slowing down. The owner of the nonprofit record label hopes to focus his time and money on funding local artists and putting Kansas City on the music-industry map. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports.

Missouri state Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles, hopes his new bill will help pave a path towards psilocybin's use as a medical treatment. A psychedelic drug commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," psilocybin has been gaining popularity in the treatment of PTSD, depression and other ailments, but it's still banned in most states. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Lovasco about how legalizing psilocybin could help Missouri residents.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate