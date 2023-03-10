© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Magic MO-shrooms

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

A Republican state representative from St. Charles wants to legalize psilocybin, aka magic mushrooms, for medical treatment in Missouri. Plus: Manor Records closed its brick-and-mortar store in Strawberry Hill and is focusing on its true mission: making money for local musicians.

Despite the closing of its bar, coffee shop and record store in Strawberry Hill, Manor Records isn't slowing down. The owner of the nonprofit record label hopes to focus his time and money on funding local artists and putting Kansas City on the music-industry map. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports.

Missouri state Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles, hopes his new bill will help pave a path towards psilocybin's use as a medical treatment. A psychedelic drug commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," psilocybin has been gaining popularity in the treatment of PTSD, depression and other ailments, but it's still banned in most states. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Lovasco about how legalizing psilocybin could help Missouri residents.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today MissouriMissouri GOPMissouri governmentMissouri House of RepresentativesMushroomsdrugstherapyPTSDDepressionMusiclive musicLocal music
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content