Kansas City Today

Meet the regulars of Broadway Café

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
Since 1992, Broadway Café in the heart of Westport has remained a central part of Kansas City's coffee scene. Plus: Ice skaters in mid-Missouri have to drive up to two hours in order to find a rink where they can practice their sport, but these two teens aren't letting that stop them.

It's already hard enough to be a competitive figure skater, but it's even more difficult when there's only one rink within a two hour drive. KBIA's Kassidy Arena tells the story of two teenage skaters in rural Missouri and the sacrifices they make for the sport they love.

Broadway Café has been a fixture in Kansas City's coffee scene for years, giving customers their much-needed caffeine fix. As part of KCUR's series The Regulars, Celisa Calacal and Allison Harris bring you an audio postcard from Broadway Cafe.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
