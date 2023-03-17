Meet the regulars of Broadway Café

It's already hard enough to be a competitive figure skater, but it's even more difficult when there's only one rink within a two hour drive. KBIA's Kassidy Arena tells the story of two teenage skaters in rural Missouri and the sacrifices they make for the sport they love.

Broadway Café has been a fixture in Kansas City's coffee scene for years, giving customers their much-needed caffeine fix. As part of KCUR's series The Regulars, Celisa Calacal and Allison Harris bring you an audio postcard from Broadway Cafe.

