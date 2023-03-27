A Republican battle over Missouri's budget

Missouri’s budget this year is poised to be its biggest ever, with a record budget surplus on hand, and some massive spending proposals from Republican Governor Mike Parson. But last week, the Republicans on the House Budget Committee revealed they have some different ideas for how to spend that money.

As we await the full House taking up the budget, KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates, who covered debates last week.

