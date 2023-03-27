© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A Republican battle over Missouri's budget

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri has a record budget surplus and this week, lawmakers will take up what is potentially its biggest plan for spending state dollars ever. So why isn’t the Republican governor’s plan sailing smoothly through the Republican-controlled legislature?

Missouri’s budget this year is poised to be its biggest ever, with a record budget surplus on hand, and some massive spending proposals from Republican Governor Mike Parson. But last week, the Republicans on the House Budget Committee revealed they have some different ideas for how to spend that money.

As we await the full House taking up the budget, KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates, who covered debates last week.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
