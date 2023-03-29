'Chaos' at the Kansas City Housing Authority

People who showed up to the Clymer Community Center Saturday expected a three- or four-hour wait for a promised voucher from the Kansas City Housing Authority. Instead, some waited upwards of six hours and still walked away empty-handed. Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR reporter Carlos Moreno to try to understand what went wrong and what the future will look like for families searching for an affordable place to live.

Even when doctors prescribe Kansas Medicaid patients things like wheelchairs, walkers or bath chairs, families can face denials or long waits for medical equipment. The Kansas News Service’s Samantha Horton reports on how an insurance bureaucracy hurts families.

