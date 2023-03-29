© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

'Chaos' at the Kansas City Housing Authority

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
People selected to be screened for housing vouchers from the Housing Authority of Kansas City last weekend say the event turned chaotic when they were forced to wait for hours. Plus: Families say Kansas Medicaid red tape cuts off kids from the medical equipment they need.

People who showed up to the Clymer Community Center Saturday expected a three- or four-hour wait for a promised voucher from the Kansas City Housing Authority. Instead, some waited upwards of six hours and still walked away empty-handed. Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR reporter Carlos Moreno to try to understand what went wrong and what the future will look like for families searching for an affordable place to live.

Even when doctors prescribe Kansas Medicaid patients things like wheelchairs, walkers or bath chairs, families can face denials or long waits for medical equipment. The Kansas News Service’s Samantha Horton reports on how an insurance bureaucracy hurts families.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Housingaffordable housingHousing Authority of Kansas CityhomelessnessMedicaidhealth insuranceKansas News Service
