Kansas City Today

A Kansas City political group doesn't want to be the 'old boys' club

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Citizens Association political organization is almost 100 years old. At one time, its endorsement was a requirement if you wanted to be elected in Kansas City. Now, a new group of political players is trying to remake the group to be more inclusive. Plus: Cyber attacks on hospitals can put patients’ lives at risk — and leave hospitals on the hook for millions of dollars.

It used to be impossible to win an election in Kansas City without the endorsement of a powerful political group called the Citizens Association. It was basically an ‘old boys’ network’ whose influence has all but disappeared in recent years. But as KCUR’s Laura Ziegler reports, a new group of political players is trying to revive it as a relevant civic organization.

U.S. hospitals have seen a record number of cyberattacks during the pandemic, including two Missouri hospitals that were hacked in 2021. That can cost a hospital millions of dollars — and put patients’ lives at risk. Side Effects Public Media’s Farah Yousry takes us inside one Midwest hospital that’s still reeling after an attack in 2021.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
