A Kansas City political group doesn't want to be the 'old boys' club

It used to be impossible to win an election in Kansas City without the endorsement of a powerful political group called the Citizens Association. It was basically an ‘old boys’ network’ whose influence has all but disappeared in recent years. But as KCUR’s Laura Ziegler reports, a new group of political players is trying to revive it as a relevant civic organization.

U.S. hospitals have seen a record number of cyberattacks during the pandemic, including two Missouri hospitals that were hacked in 2021. That can cost a hospital millions of dollars — and put patients’ lives at risk. Side Effects Public Media’s Farah Yousry takes us inside one Midwest hospital that’s still reeling after an attack in 2021.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate