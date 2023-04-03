© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Streaming is not currently working from some devices. You can still hear KCUR broadcasting on 89.3 FM.
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Mike Kelly on the state of Johnson County

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

Former Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly was elected chair of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners in November. As he prepares for his first "state of the county" address this week, Kelly shares his priorities and hopes for the most populous county in Kansas.

After spending six years as mayor of Roeland Park, Kansas, Mike Kelly was elected in November chairman of the Johnson County Commission — the top official in the most populated county in Kansas. Ahead of his first "state of the county" address on Tuesday, Kelly speaks with KCUR's Brian Ellison about how his first three months have gone and what he hopes for the years ahead, including economic development and climate solutions.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas governmentJohnson County
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now