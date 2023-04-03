Mike Kelly on the state of Johnson County

After spending six years as mayor of Roeland Park, Kansas, Mike Kelly was elected in November chairman of the Johnson County Commission — the top official in the most populated county in Kansas. Ahead of his first "state of the county" address on Tuesday, Kelly speaks with KCUR's Brian Ellison about how his first three months have gone and what he hopes for the years ahead, including economic development and climate solutions.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

