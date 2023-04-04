© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Bringing Kansas City's Muslims together for Ramadan

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
It’s Ramadan, and Muslims around the Kansas City metro are marking the holy month with daylong fasts. Residents say there are joys and struggles to fasting in an area where many people don’t share their faith. Plus: Why some counties in the Great Plains and Midwest are losing their grocery stores.

Muslims are a minority in the Kansas City metro — which can make the month of fasting during Ramadan feel isolating. The Kansas City area’s Muslim population is holding community events to build connections between its members so they can fast and pray together. KCUR’s Zach Perez reports.

Buying healthy food close to home is a challenge for many people in rural areas. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 76 U.S. counties are without a single grocery store, including one in Missouri and seven in Kansas. Aaron Bonderson reports for Harvest Public Media on how some communities are grappling with food access.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today RamadanIslamIslamic Society of Greater Kansas Cityfood insecurityfood desertsMidwestHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
