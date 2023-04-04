Bringing Kansas City's Muslims together for Ramadan

Muslims are a minority in the Kansas City metro — which can make the month of fasting during Ramadan feel isolating. The Kansas City area’s Muslim population is holding community events to build connections between its members so they can fast and pray together. KCUR’s Zach Perez reports.

Buying healthy food close to home is a challenge for many people in rural areas. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 76 U.S. counties are without a single grocery store, including one in Missouri and seven in Kansas. Aaron Bonderson reports for Harvest Public Media on how some communities are grappling with food access.

