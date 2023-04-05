© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How Kansas City voted in the 2023 primary

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City voters narrowed the field of City Council and mayoral candidates yesterday. Find out who advanced to the general election and how proposed taxes on weed and Airbnbs fared. Plus: Mental health coverage can be hard to find in Kansas, but major changes could make help more available.

Kansas City voters trickled to the polls yesterday to narrow down the field of candidates for the Kansas City Council. They also passed taxes on marijuana sales and short-term rentals, like Airbnbs. Catch up on all the results from Tuesday's primary election.

Kansas mental health services are stretched to the breaking point. That leaves some families with few options for help. But as Blaise Mesa and Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service discuss, changes could pump more tax dollars into the system to expand care.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)ElectionsKansas City MayorKansas City Council
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
