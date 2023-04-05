How Kansas City voted in the 2023 primary

Kansas City voters trickled to the polls yesterday to narrow down the field of candidates for the Kansas City Council. They also passed taxes on marijuana sales and short-term rentals, like Airbnbs. Catch up on all the results from Tuesday's primary election.

Kansas mental health services are stretched to the breaking point. That leaves some families with few options for help. But as Blaise Mesa and Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service discuss, changes could pump more tax dollars into the system to expand care.

