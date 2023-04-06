What we learned from Kansas City's primary election

After this Tuesday's primary election in, Kansas City can now look forward to new taxes on the sale of recreational marijuana as well as on Airbnb rentals. How will the city spend the new revenue?

Plus, Kansas City voters narrowed down a crowded slate of City Council candidates, while indicating an easy path to reelection for Mayor Quinton Lucas. Notably, several candidates endorsed by KC Tenants Power — a newly formed political lobbying arm of the tenant union KC Tenants — advanced to the general election.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Missouri politics and government reporter Celisa Calacal to learn how the results of Tuesdays election will impact the city.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate