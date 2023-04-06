© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What we learned from Kansas City's primary election

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City voters decided on Tuesday to impose a new sales tax on recreational marijuana sales as well as new taxes and fees on short term rentals like Airbnbs. And despite low turnout, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the new city council could be the "most progressive" in city history.

After this Tuesday's primary election in, Kansas City can now look forward to new taxes on the sale of recreational marijuana as well as on Airbnb rentals. How will the city spend the new revenue?

Plus, Kansas City voters narrowed down a crowded slate of City Council candidates, while indicating an easy path to reelection for Mayor Quinton Lucas. Notably, several candidates endorsed by KC Tenants Power — a newly formed political lobbying arm of the tenant union KC Tenants — advanced to the general election.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Missouri politics and government reporter Celisa Calacal to learn how the results of Tuesdays election will impact the city.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today ElectionsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)politicsQuinton LucasKansas City Councilrecreational marijuanaMissouri government
