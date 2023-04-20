Missouri's 'Stand Your Ground' law and the Ralph Yarl case

When Andrew D. Lester, an 84-year-old white man, shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen, last week, it sparked protests in the city and outrage across the country. Now, Lester has pleaded not guilty to felony charges. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum talked with St. Louis University law professor Anders Walker about how Missouri’s "castle doctrine" and "Stand Your Ground" laws likely won’t help Lester.

Earlier this year, millions watched in shock as NFL’s Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest on live TV. His life was saved, and many credit that to a quick response plan and a machine called an AED. Lawmakers in several states — including Missouri — are now considering legislation to require AEDs in schools. But as Elizabeth Gabriel reports for Side Effects Public Media, mandating these devices is a complicated decision.

