Kansas City Today

Missouri's 'Stand Your Ground' law and the Ralph Yarl case

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City has put more attention on Missouri’s self-defense laws, known as the "castle doctrine" and "Stand Your Ground." But will they help the shooter escape a conviction in this case? Plus: Lawmakers in some states — including Missouri — are considering legislation to require automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in schools.

When Andrew D. Lester, an 84-year-old white man, shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen, last week, it sparked protests in the city and outrage across the country. Now, Lester has pleaded not guilty to felony charges. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum talked with St. Louis University law professor Anders Walker about how Missouri’s "castle doctrine" and "Stand Your Ground" laws likely won’t help Lester.

Earlier this year, millions watched in shock as NFL’s Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest on live TV. His life was saved, and many credit that to a quick response plan and a machine called an AED. Lawmakers in several states — including Missouri — are now considering legislation to require AEDs in schools. But as Elizabeth Gabriel reports for Side Effects Public Media, mandating these devices is a complicated decision.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

