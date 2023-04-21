© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

How Kansas City is feeling a week after Ralph Yarl's shooting

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

It's been more than a week since 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in Kansas City. Now that the dust is settling, how are Black residents feeling and what questions are still left unanswered? Plus: Why some cities still ban a plant that helps endangered monarch butterflies.

It's been an emotional week in Kansas City following the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen. The man who shot him, Andrew D. Lester, has since been charged with two felonies and plead not guilty to both. So far, no hate crime charges have been filed. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV has a recap of the past week's events.

Monarch butterflies can't reproduce without milkweed, and as conservationists worry about monarch populations, some Kansans are itching to help. The problem? Many city codes prohibit its growth. KCUR's Celia Llopis-Jepsen speaks with homeowners risking fines to plant it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today hate crimeshootingBlack Lives MatterkcpdKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Johnson CountyOverland Parkmonarch butterfly
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content