How Kansas City is feeling a week after Ralph Yarl's shooting

It's been an emotional week in Kansas City following the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen. The man who shot him, Andrew D. Lester, has since been charged with two felonies and plead not guilty to both. So far, no hate crime charges have been filed. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV has a recap of the past week's events.

Monarch butterflies can't reproduce without milkweed, and as conservationists worry about monarch populations, some Kansans are itching to help. The problem? Many city codes prohibit its growth. KCUR's Celia Llopis-Jepsen speaks with homeowners risking fines to plant it.

