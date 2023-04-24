The eyes of the world on Kansas City
After the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, and with hundreds of thousands of people coming to town for the NFL Draft this week, Kansas City is at the center of attention right now — for better and for worse. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the specifics of the Yarl case and his concerns with Missouri's "guns everywhere" approach to safety.
The shooting of 16-year-old Black teen Ralph Yarl has captured national attention, with questions circling over law enforcement's handling of the case, the role of Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law and what it says about racism in the city.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about the case, his concerns about the laws around guns in Missouri, what's going on with the new city jail, and how the city is preparing for the NFL Draft just days away.
