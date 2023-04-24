© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

The eyes of the world on Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

After the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, and with hundreds of thousands of people coming to town for the NFL Draft this week, Kansas City is at the center of attention right now — for better and for worse. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the specifics of the Yarl case and his concerns with Missouri's "guns everywhere" approach to safety.

The shooting of 16-year-old Black teen Ralph Yarl has captured national attention, with questions circling over law enforcement's handling of the case, the role of Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law and what it says about racism in the city.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about the case, his concerns about the laws around guns in Missouri, what's going on with the new city jail, and how the city is preparing for the NFL Draft just days away.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Ralph YarlKansas City Missouri (KCMO)NFLKansas City MayorQuinton Lucas
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content