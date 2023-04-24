The eyes of the world on Kansas City

The shooting of 16-year-old Black teen Ralph Yarl has captured national attention, with questions circling over law enforcement's handling of the case, the role of Missouri's "Stand Your Ground" law and what it says about racism in the city.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about the case, his concerns about the laws around guns in Missouri, what's going on with the new city jail, and how the city is preparing for the NFL Draft just days away.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate