Massive redevelopment in the West Bottoms

Over the next decade, New York-based developer SomeraRoad has plans to spend $400 million to redevelop over 20 acres in the historic Kansas City neighborhood. The company said it wants to build 1,200 apartments, offices, restaurants and a hotel in the roughly six-block area north of 12th Street between Hickory and Santa Fe.

The city approved pre-development plans late last year, and last week signed off on plans to demolish the abandoned Weld Wheel building, which could begin as early as this summer. However, some community members in the West Bottoms have voiced concerns over how fast development is occurring — and whether the rapid change will price them out of the area.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske talked with Keven Collison, founder and editor-in-chief of CityScene KC, Bella Patina co-owner Nick Allen, and Historic West Bottoms Association president Tom Esselman about the development and what locals are excited and worried about.

