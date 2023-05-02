Kansas City workers want a better deal from the Royals

Since Kauffman Stadium's opening in 1973, union labor has been integral to its rise. With the prospects of a new stadium on the horizon, local labor groups want to make sure that unions remain at the forefront during the discussion of this major works project. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates reports on the labor groups fighting for their seat at the table.

The national farm bill must be renewed by Congress every five years. With a divided House and rocky debt ceiling negotiations, the 2023 Farm Bill could face some push and pull. Harvest Public Media's Xcaret Nuñez breaks down the bill's parts and why it matters.

