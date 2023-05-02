© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City workers want a better deal from the Royals

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

The Kansas City Royals want a new stadium, and area labor groups see it as inevitable. Trade unions want the stadium to be 100% union-built, and labor groups are fighting for an agreement that makes sure it benefits workers and the community. Plus: Despite its monumental impact, the latest farm bill may find itself part of a tug-of-war in Congress.

Since Kauffman Stadium's opening in 1973, union labor has been integral to its rise. With the prospects of a new stadium on the horizon, local labor groups want to make sure that unions remain at the forefront during the discussion of this major works project. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates reports on the labor groups fighting for their seat at the table.

The national farm bill must be renewed by Congress every five years. With a divided House and rocky debt ceiling negotiations, the 2023 Farm Bill could face some push and pull. Harvest Public Media's Xcaret Nuñez breaks down the bill's parts and why it matters.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

