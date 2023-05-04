© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What could reparations look like for Kansas City?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Quintin Lucas has appointed 13 members to the city's new commission on reparations, which is tasked with looking into reparations for slavery and discrimination for Black residents. They're focusing on a few specific impact areas, including housing, economic development and criminal justice.

On KCUR’s Up To Date, host Steve Kraske sat down with three people who have been involved in the commission: Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who helped form the panel, and members Cornell Ellis and Linwood Tauheed.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

