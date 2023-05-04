What could reparations look like for Kansas City?

Kansas City appointed 13 members to a new commission on reparations this week. The group will study how to best make reparations to Kansas City’s Black community for centuries of slavery, segregation and racism. The panel now has one year to prepare a preliminary report of it's findings.

On KCUR’s Up To Date, host Steve Kraske sat down with three people who have been involved in the commission: Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who helped form the panel, and members Cornell Ellis and Linwood Tauheed.

