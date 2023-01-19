© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Young male wearing black t shirt at protest
Clay Banks
/
Unsplahed
The homeownership rate for Black residents is 43% and for non-Black residents the homeownership rate is 76%.

Under an ordinance passed by Kansas City Council this month, the city has 90 days to form a commission tasked with looking into slavery reparations for Black residents.

Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community.

On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."

The city has 90 days to form a Mayor's Commission on Reparations, which will be tasked with developing proposals focused on issues such as housing, economic development, health, education and criminal justice.

Mickey Dean, founder of the KC Reparations Coalition, which started this movement here in Kansas City, called the vote "a step forward."

Dean joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss reparations for Black Kansas Citians and how the community is reacting.

Tags
Up To Date Podcasturban communityAfrican AmericansKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content