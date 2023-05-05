Some Kansas City businesses say their NFL Draft sales didn't live up to the hype

Despite more than 300,000 people attending the NFL Draft over three days in Kansas City and huge promises for local spending, many small businesses actually saw sales decrease — leaving them stuck with extra inventory they had bought to prepare.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Startland News reporter Matthew Gwin to learn why local and small businesses feel let down by the draft, and what contributed to low community foot traffic.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate