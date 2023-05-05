© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Some Kansas City businesses say their NFL Draft sales didn't live up to the hype

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
For some Kansas City small businesses, the NFL Draft turned out to be a "huge disappointment."

Despite more than 300,000 people attending the NFL Draft over three days in Kansas City and huge promises for local spending, many small businesses actually saw sales decrease — leaving them stuck with extra inventory they had bought to prepare.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Startland News reporter Matthew Gwin to learn why local and small businesses feel let down by the draft, and what contributed to low community foot traffic.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today NFLLocal BusinessKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Chiefs
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
