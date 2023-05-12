Leaving Kansas City because of anti-trans laws

A number of anti-trans restrictions and regulations have passed in Kansas this legislative session, and in Missouri, two bans are on their way to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is expected to sign them. The policies are causing many in Kansas City's trans community to fear for their safety. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga tells the stories of Kansas Citians making the move to safer states.

Early in the pandemic, Dave Hughes lost his job and his place to live. After finding refuge under a bridge in the middle of Kansas City's Brush Creek, Hughes made friends with a lonely duck. KCUR's Frank Morris has the story of how Ahmed the duck changed the way Hughes saw the world.

