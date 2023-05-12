© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Leaving Kansas City because of anti-trans laws

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
With bills limiting gender-affirming care and trans sports participation on their way to Gov. Mike Parson, some transgender Missourians are packing up and moving to other states. Plus: How an unlikely feathered friend changed one Kansas City homeless man's life.

A number of anti-trans restrictions and regulations have passed in Kansas this legislative session, and in Missouri, two bans are on their way to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is expected to sign them. The policies are causing many in Kansas City's trans community to fear for their safety. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga tells the stories of Kansas Citians making the move to safer states.

Early in the pandemic, Dave Hughes lost his job and his place to live. After finding refuge under a bridge in the middle of Kansas City's Brush Creek, Hughes made friends with a lonely duck. KCUR's Frank Morris has the story of how Ahmed the duck changed the way Hughes saw the world.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
