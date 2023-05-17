What did the Missouri legislature accomplish in 2023? Not a lot

The Missouri General Assembly wrapped up its 2023 session last Friday evening. As St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg explains in a conversation with news editor Brian Moline, this session will be remembered more for what didn’t get done than what did.

It’s been about three years since inmates rioted at the state prison in Lansing, Kansas. They ransacked offices and battled with prison workers for almost 12 hours. But as reporters Blaise Mesa and Andrew Bahl report, nobody has been charged in either that incident or another riot in 2022.

