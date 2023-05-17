© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What did the Missouri legislature accomplish in 2023? Not a lot

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Missouri legislature stumbled its way to the end of this year’s legislative session. Catch up on the biggest things lawmakers did and what was left unaddressed. Plus: Inmates at a state prison in Lansing, Kansas, rioted three years ago but nobody has been charged yet.

The Missouri General Assembly wrapped up its 2023 session last Friday evening. As St. Louis Public Radio Statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg explains in a conversation with news editor Brian Moline, this session will be remembered more for what didn’t get done than what did.

It’s been about three years since inmates rioted at the state prison in Lansing, Kansas. They ransacked offices and battled with prison workers for almost 12 hours. But as reporters Blaise Mesa and Andrew Bahl report, nobody has been charged in either that incident or another riot in 2022.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

