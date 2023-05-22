Kansas: Where church and state are anything but separate

With supermajority control of both the Senate and House, Republican lawmakers in Kansas have routinely entertained policy ideas shaped by fringe religious views — restrictions placed on transgender residents, anti-abortion propaganda, tax dollars for private schools and a refusal to acknowledge systemic racism.

Reporters at The Kansas Reflector have been taking a close look at how religion can be seen in every corner of the statehouse, and how it's been exploited to justify attacks on marginalized people and inspire fear in voters.

KCUR's Steve Kraske was joined by Kansas Reflector reporter Rachel Mipro to talk more about the relationship between church and state in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate