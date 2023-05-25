© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City drops liquor card rule for service industry workers

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Service industry workers will no longer need liquor licenses from Kansas City, Missouri, to work at restaurants or bars. The cards, which cost $42 and a trip to the Regulated Industries Division, were largely seen as unnecessary.

Kansas City, Missouri, service industry workers will no longer need liquor cards to work at restaurants or bars. The licenses, widely viewed as unnecessary and burdensome, did not require any education about serving alcohol and also kept some people with felony convictions from working in the service industry.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with 1st District Councilman Kevin O'Neill, and Manny's Mexican Restaurant General Manager David Lopez to learn more about how dropping the requirement can benefit workers and restaurants.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

