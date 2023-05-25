Kansas City drops liquor card rule for service industry workers

Kansas City, Missouri, service industry workers will no longer need liquor cards to work at restaurants or bars. The licenses, widely viewed as unnecessary and burdensome, did not require any education about serving alcohol and also kept some people with felony convictions from working in the service industry.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with 1st District Councilman Kevin O'Neill, and Manny's Mexican Restaurant General Manager David Lopez to learn more about how dropping the requirement can benefit workers and restaurants.

