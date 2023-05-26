© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
'Somebody Somewhere' finds big heart in the 'Little Apple' of Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

From The Chef Cafe to Varsity Doughnuts, HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" is telling big stories in Kansas' "Little Apple." Having spent much of his career playing bit parts, breakout star Jeff Hiller reflects on his newfound fame playing sentimental Joel living in Manhattan, Kansas.

"Somebody Somewhere" is an emotional comedy on HBO and streaming on MAX that takes place in Manhattan, Kansas. It follows Sam, played by Kansas native Bridget Everett, as she returns home in search of herself. Along the way she meets chipper and compassionate Joel, played by Jeff Hiller.

Hiller's acting career spans almost 20 years — many of his roles have been bit parts. He says his success on this show comes from years of playing "someone that we all know."

"I love being able to play a character, honestly, that has a last name," Hiller said.

Up to Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Hiller about landing the role and what it has been like to see the show thrive.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

