'Somebody Somewhere' finds big heart in the 'Little Apple' of Kansas

"Somebody Somewhere" is an emotional comedy on HBO and streaming on MAX that takes place in Manhattan, Kansas. It follows Sam, played by Kansas native Bridget Everett, as she returns home in search of herself. Along the way she meets chipper and compassionate Joel, played by Jeff Hiller.

Hiller's acting career spans almost 20 years — many of his roles have been bit parts. He says his success on this show comes from years of playing "someone that we all know."

"I love being able to play a character, honestly, that has a last name," Hiller said.

Up to Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Hiller about landing the role and what it has been like to see the show thrive.

