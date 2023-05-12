A new tax credit could help Missouri be more competitive in the movie industry

Television fans around the country might have heard about the crime drama series "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester's Stallone. What they might not know is that it was originally scheduled to be shot in Kansas City. Due to Missouri's lack of a tax incentive for such projects, however, the creators took the show elsewhere.

Steph Shannon, director of the KC Film Office, says the last time a major motion picture was filmed in Missouri was in 2013. Shannon, whose office focuses on attracting film, television and new media productions to Kansas City, says the Show MO Act will help.

Shannon joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the legislation and the film industry in Kansas City.

