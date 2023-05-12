© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A new tax credit could help Missouri be more competitive in the movie industry

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_1962.jpg
Courtesy of Bobby J Coleman
/
Cool Film Productions founder Bobby J Coleman is set to release his first movie, "Vengeful," later this year.

A bill that would provide tax incentives for major filmmakers to shoot movies in Missouri awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature.

Television fans around the country might have heard about the crime drama series "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester's Stallone. What they might not know is that it was originally scheduled to be shot in Kansas City. Due to Missouri's lack of a tax incentive for such projects, however, the creators took the show elsewhere.

Steph Shannon, director of the KC Film Office, says the last time a major motion picture was filmed in Missouri was in 2013. Shannon, whose office focuses on attracting film, television and new media productions to Kansas City, says the Show MO Act will help.

Shannon joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the legislation and the film industry in Kansas City.

  • Steph Shannon, director of the KC Film Office
Tags
Up To Date Podcastmoviemovies filmKansas City Missouri (KCMO)independent film
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content