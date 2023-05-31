Without child care, parents in Kansas aren't getting addiction treatment they need

Beating addiction is hard. Finding child care is hard. Finding someone to care for your child while you are in rehab? Even harder. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, Kansas has few options for those parents fighting addiction.

Last session, Missouri lawmakers passed restrictions on transgender minors accessing treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. And despite some GOP officials saying they have no interest in restricting gender-affirming care to adults, transgender Missourians and their allies are bracing for more barriers. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum has more on how politics and elections could determine the course of transgender-related legislation.

