© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Without child care, parents in Kansas aren't getting addiction treatment they need

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Successfully completing drug addiction treatment becomes more complicated when parents need to find child care for their children. That means some Kansans parents never go into treatment. Plus: Despite several GOP lawmakers saying they have no interest in pursuing restrictions on gender-affirming care for adults, transgender Missourians are bracing for more limits on their rights.

Beating addiction is hard. Finding child care is hard. Finding someone to care for your child while you are in rehab? Even harder. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, Kansas has few options for those parents fighting addiction.

Last session, Missouri lawmakers passed restrictions on transgender minors accessing treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. And despite some GOP officials saying they have no interest in restricting gender-affirming care to adults, transgender Missourians and their allies are bracing for more barriers. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum has more on how politics and elections could determine the course of transgender-related legislation.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today drug abusechild caredaycaretransgenderGender Affirming CareLGBTQMissouri GOP
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now