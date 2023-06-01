© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Transgender Kansans brace for sweeping anti-trans law to take effect

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
An expansive Kansas law limiting transgender rights takes effect this summer, and trans residents are bracing themselves. Plus: Despite the return of KCPD's Missing Person's Unit, community members are worried about how the department will handle the disappearance of Black women and girls.

Transgender Kansans are bracing for a sweeping new law to take effect this summer that restricts their rights and bars them from bathrooms that match their gender identity. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, uncertainty around how it’ll be enforced has left many anxious about what’s to come.

A Kansas City woman’s escape from an Excelsior Springs home in October sparked outrage and confirmed fears that police weren’t taking reports of missing Black women seriously. In response, Kansas City’s Chief of Police reinstated the department’s Missing Persons Unit. As KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports, more than a month later, community organizations are still wary.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

