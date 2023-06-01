Transgender Kansans brace for sweeping anti-trans law to take effect

Transgender Kansans are bracing for a sweeping new law to take effect this summer that restricts their rights and bars them from bathrooms that match their gender identity. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, uncertainty around how it’ll be enforced has left many anxious about what’s to come.

A Kansas City woman’s escape from an Excelsior Springs home in October sparked outrage and confirmed fears that police weren’t taking reports of missing Black women seriously. In response, Kansas City’s Chief of Police reinstated the department’s Missing Persons Unit. As KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports, more than a month later, community organizations are still wary.

