Ralph Yarl is recovering, but waiting for justice

Last week, 17 year old Ralph Yarl made one of his first public appearances since being shot in mid-April while attempting to pick up his siblings in Kansas City's Northland. Yarl, who was shot after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell, walked with hundreds of people on Memorial Day to raise awareness for brain injuries.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Yarl's mother Cleo Nagbe and the family's lawyer Lee Merritt on Up To Date to discuss Yarl's road to recovery and their frustrations with the handling of the criminal case against 84-year-old suspect Andrew Lester.

