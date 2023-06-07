© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Ralph Yarl is recovering, but waiting for justice

Published June 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
It's been almost two months since teenager Ralph Yarl was shot in Kansas City's Northland when he accidentally arrived at the wrong house. The case sparked nationwide outrage and attention. But Yarl's family is frustrated with how a Clay County judge is handling the criminal case against accused shooter Andrew Lester.

Last week, 17 year old Ralph Yarl made one of his first public appearances since being shot in mid-April while attempting to pick up his siblings in Kansas City's Northland. Yarl, who was shot after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell, walked with hundreds of people on Memorial Day to raise awareness for brain injuries.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Yarl's mother Cleo Nagbe and the family's lawyer Lee Merritt on Up To Date to discuss Yarl's road to recovery and their frustrations with the handling of the criminal case against 84-year-old suspect Andrew Lester.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

