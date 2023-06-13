© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City library system bans Pride book displays for kids

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Mid-Continent Public Library has banned LGBTQ Pride book displays in children’s areas after rules issued by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft ban libraries from “age-inappropriate” materials under threat of losing state funding. Staff say the new policies are confusing and point to a work environment that is not inclusive of LGBTQ staff.

New restrictions on Missouri libraries have led one Kansas City-area library system to ban LGBTQ Pride displays in its children’s and teen sections.

The Mid-Continent Public Library said the decision was made to comply with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s new rules forbidding libraries from having displays of “age-inappropriate” materials in areas designated for teens and children. If libraries don’t comply, they risk losing state funding.

Brian Ellison spoke with host Nomin Ujiyediin about how the new rules are affecting libraries and library staff.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Mid-Continent Public LibraryLGBTQBookslibrariesJay AshcroftMissouri
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios.
