A Kansas City library system bans Pride book displays for kids

New restrictions on Missouri libraries have led one Kansas City-area library system to ban LGBTQ Pride displays in its children’s and teen sections.

The Mid-Continent Public Library said the decision was made to comply with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s new rules forbidding libraries from having displays of “age-inappropriate” materials in areas designated for teens and children. If libraries don’t comply, they risk losing state funding.

Brian Ellison spoke with host Nomin Ujiyediin about how the new rules are affecting libraries and library staff.

