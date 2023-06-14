© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What one inmate thinks about Kansas City's gun violence surge

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A Missouri inmate serving life without parole on a gun crime says young inmates don’t seem to care if they come and go from prison. Plus: A growing legal movement to grant natural entities like rivers and forests legal rights is having a moment in the US. Now environmentalists are setting their sights on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

As Kansas City's homicide rate remains stubbornly high, KCUR has been talking with community members about how to stop the violence. That's what led Laura Ziegler to a conversation with a Missouri man who's spending 3 life sentences in prison. He told her the threat of prison and stricter gun laws won't deter people from committing gun violence.

A growing legal movement across the globe to grant natural entities like forests and rivers the same legal rights as humans is catching on in the US. As Juanpablo Ramirez Franco with the Mississippi River Ag and Water Desk reports, that’s setting the stage for a nascent movement on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
