What one inmate thinks about Kansas City's gun violence surge

As Kansas City's homicide rate remains stubbornly high, KCUR has been talking with community members about how to stop the violence. That's what led Laura Ziegler to a conversation with a Missouri man who's spending 3 life sentences in prison. He told her the threat of prison and stricter gun laws won't deter people from committing gun violence.

A growing legal movement across the globe to grant natural entities like forests and rivers the same legal rights as humans is catching on in the US. As Juanpablo Ramirez Franco with the Mississippi River Ag and Water Desk reports, that’s setting the stage for a nascent movement on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

