A Kansas City high school will teach the Cherokee language

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sailed to reelection in Tuesday's municipal election. The new city council will also welcome seven newcomers. KCUR's Celisa Calacal has the full election results.

East High School in Kansas City will offer Cherokee this fall to help pass an endangered language on to the next generation. Like many other Indigenous languages, the Cherokee language is at risk of dying out after centuries of forced assimilation.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino to learn more about the school's decision and why it plays such a fundamental role in keeping the language alive.

