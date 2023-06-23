© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Willi Carlisle celebrates Missouri's queer culture

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ozark troubadour Willi Carlisle brings his small-town love and queer themes into the folk music tradition. Based in Arkansas, Carlisle has found an impressive audience in Kansas City and beyond. Plus: How a prehistoric fish in the Missouri river could signal trouble for the Big Muddy.

Willie Carlisle has built a fan base in Kansas City. The Ozark-based singer is attracting international attention for his "peculiar" take on folk music. KCUR's Bill Brownlee caught up with Carlisle to talk about his monumental rise.

The pallid sturgeon has been around since before the dinosaurs and thrived in what would become the Missouri River. Having made it through multiple mass extinctions, the sturgeon populations have plummeted in the last 90 years. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on the larger problems heralded by the sturgeon's decline.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
