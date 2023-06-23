Willi Carlisle celebrates Missouri's queer culture

Willie Carlisle has built a fan base in Kansas City. The Ozark-based singer is attracting international attention for his "peculiar" take on folk music. KCUR's Bill Brownlee caught up with Carlisle to talk about his monumental rise.

The pallid sturgeon has been around since before the dinosaurs and thrived in what would become the Missouri River. Having made it through multiple mass extinctions, the sturgeon populations have plummeted in the last 90 years. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on the larger problems heralded by the sturgeon's decline.

