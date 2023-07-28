Keeping Kansas City kids safe, and having fun, in the summer

Homicide rates tend to rise when temperatures do, and Kansas City is having a particularly violent year. Summer reinforces the need to keep children away from guns and violence. With most students out of the classroom and many searching for things to do, Club KC is hoping to occupy kids and keep them out of trouble. KCUR's Celisa Calacal has the story.

In the days before air conditioning, many relied on electric fans to cool off. KCUR's Julie Denesha has the story of one local collector who's taking the time to restore fans that once cooled down travelers at Kansas City's Union Station.

