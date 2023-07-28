© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Keeping Kansas City kids safe, and having fun, in the summer

By Byron J. Love,
Trevor GrandinParis Rex Norvell
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Summer brings new challenges to making sure kids safe, busy, and away from violence — especially with youth homicides on track to set a record this year. One Kansas City club is trying to keep children and teens occupied with drum lines, movies and games. Plus: A collector who's determined to make Kansas City's antique fans cool again.

Homicide rates tend to rise when temperatures do, and Kansas City is having a particularly violent year. Summer reinforces the need to keep children away from guns and violence. With most students out of the classroom and many searching for things to do, Club KC is hoping to occupy kids and keep them out of trouble. KCUR's Celisa Calacal has the story.

In the days before air conditioning, many relied on electric fans to cool off. KCUR's Julie Denesha has the story of one local collector who's taking the time to restore fans that once cooled down travelers at Kansas City's Union Station.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Byron Love. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
