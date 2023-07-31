It's election time for Johnson and Wyandotte County voters

Tuesday is Election Day. Voters across Kansas — including in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties — have been casting early voting ballots now for several weeks but tomorrow, in-person polls will be open across both counties will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be narrowing the fields in a wide variety of City Council and County commission races, not to mention public school, college and utility boards in the metro.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post and Josh Merchant of the Kansas City Beacon about what to expect.

