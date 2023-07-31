© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

It's election time for Johnson and Wyandotte County voters

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. LoveParis Rex Norvell
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tuesday is a primary election in Kansas. Voters in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties are heading to the polls to narrow the field for area city councils, county commissioners and school boards.

Tuesday is Election Day. Voters across Kansas — including in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties — have been casting early voting ballots now for several weeks but tomorrow, in-person polls will be open across both counties will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be narrowing the fields in a wide variety of City Council and County commission races, not to mention public school, college and utility boards in the metro.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post and Josh Merchant of the Kansas City Beacon about what to expect.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today ElectionsJohnson CountyWyandotte CountyPrairie VillageOlathe School District
