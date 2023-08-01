Can Kansas City withstand hotter and hotter summers?

Last week, heat indexes in the metro reached more than 110 degrees — leaving many wondering when the bestial weather would come to an end and how much worse things could get in years to come.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Associate UMKC Professor Fengpeng Sun, a a climate science who studies sustainability, urban climates and the future of climate change. He explained why cities turn into urban heat islands that are hotter than surrounding suburban and rural areas. Plus, he offered ideas for how cities can cool off by installing reflective roofing and pavement.

